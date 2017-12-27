Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer began her second term in office after a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

A Democrat, Brewer defeated all three of her opponents — Republican Frank Scala, Green Party candidate Daniel Vila Rivera and Libertarian Brian Waddell — with 83 percent of the vote in the Nov. 7 general election.

Brewer and Deputy Borough President Aldrin Bonilla renewed their oaths for the 2018-2021 term in front of family, friends and community members at the Manhattan Borough President’s Office.

As borough president since 2014, Brewer has helped pass legislation to eliminate criminal history questions from employment applications and to have caregivers included in the city’s anti-discrimination law, according to her office.

From 2002 to 2013, she represented the sixth council district on the City Council, where she passed legislation guaranteeing paid sick leave to hourly workers and increasing transparency of various city agencies, her office says.

Brewer also served as founding chair of the Committee on Technology since in 2002.