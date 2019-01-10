NewsPolitics How to watch Mayor de Blasio's State of the City address The speech comes days after the mayor announced two policy initiatives. Mayor Bill de Blasio will give his State of the City address on Thursday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated January 10, 2019 7:23 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver his State of the City address Thursday morning on the Upper West Side. The speech comes days after the mayor announced policy initiatives to provide health care for all New Yorkers and require employers to give workers paid vacation. He is expected to announce more initiatives and goals for the city, including increasing MTA bus speeds. Here’s what you need to know and how you can watch: When: 11 a.m. Where: Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space on Broadway and West 95th Street How to watch: A livestream will be available on nyc.gov. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Mayor vows bus speeds will increase 25% by 2020Among the nation's big cities, New York City has the slowest bus service. 'NYers need a break': Mayor calls for mandatory paid leaveThe mayor says his plan would be the first of its kind in the country. De Blasio guarantees health care to all New YorkersThe city won't raise taxes to pay for the $100M program, the mayor said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.