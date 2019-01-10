Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver his State of the City address Thursday morning on the Upper West Side.

The speech comes days after the mayor announced policy initiatives to provide health care for all New Yorkers and require employers to give workers paid vacation. He is expected to announce more initiatives and goals for the city, including increasing MTA bus speeds.

Here’s what you need to know and how you can watch:

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space on Broadway and West 95th Street

How to watch: A livestream will be available on nyc.gov.