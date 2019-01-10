LATEST PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
32° Good Afternoon
NewsPolitics

How to watch Mayor de Blasio's State of the City address

The speech comes days after the mayor announced two policy initiatives.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will give his

 Mayor Bill de Blasio will give his State of the City address on Thursday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver his State of the City address Thursday morning on the Upper West Side. 

The speech comes days after the mayor announced policy initiatives to provide health care for all New Yorkers and require employers to give workers paid vacation. He is expected to announce more initiatives and goals for the city, including increasing MTA bus speeds.

Here’s what you need to know and how you can watch:

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space on Broadway and West 95th Street

How to watch: A livestream will be available on nyc.gov.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

A big chunk of the old Tappan Zee Watch the old Tappan Zee Bridge demolition
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is among the Democrats considering Democrats who might run for president in 2020
Pants arse so overrated
On Friday, a funeral was held for firefighter Steven Pollard, FDNY Firefighter Pollard's funeral draws thousands
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced a 10 days paid vacation time would be mandatory: de Blasio
On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and former Secretary of State Dems introduce abortion rights bill