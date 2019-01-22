New York legislators are expected to pass the Reproductive Health Act Tuesday, updating a state law that limits when women can legally get an abortion.

“Today, @NYSenDems turn the page on our outdated abortion laws,” State Sen. Liz Krueger, the bill's sponsor, wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning, which marked the 46th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade that made abortions legal.

New York’s current law, written three years before Roe v. Wade in 1970, allows women to seek abortions up to the first 24 weeks of a pregnancy. Additionally, the statute allows an abortion at any point if it is deemed medically necessary to protect the mother's life.

The act maintains the 24-week limit under which women can seek abortions but adds a provision for abortions at any time if the baby would not survive the birth. Additionally, the act permits abortions at any point if it is necessary to protect the mother's life or health.

It also will decriminalize abortion by regulating it under the public health law, not penal law.

The act has passed in the Democrat-controlled Assembly multiple times, but was held up in recent years by a Republican-controlled Senate. Democrats now hold a 40-23 majority and have made passing the act a top priority.

The urgency to pass the law comes amidst concerns that a conservative Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, and as President Donald Trump has sought to restrict reproductive rights.

The State Senate’s new majority leader, Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the act.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign the bill into law.