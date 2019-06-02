LATEST PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
NewsPolitics

Schumer wants FCC to investigate the internet speeds reported by providers

The senator said many New Yorkers are plagued by slow service. 

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer wants the FCC to

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer wants the FCC to investigate New York internet speeds. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By amNY Staff
Print

Sen.   Chuck Schumer called on the Federal Communications Commission on Sunday to examine internet service providers because slow speeds cripple more than 4.3 million people across  New York City.

Schumer cited a report released by Microsoft at the end of 2018, which found that 162.8 million Americans either do not have access to internet service of at least 25 megabits per second or to service at the speed advertised. By comparison, the FCC estimated 24.7 million Americans rely on internet that is slower than 25 megabits per second, which the Senate minority leader said raised questions about the way the agency reports on broadband coverage and providers' advertising practices. 

According to Microsoft, 4.3 million people in the city and another 436,000 in Nassau and Suffolk counties lack access to internet service of at least 25 megabits per second or to service at the speed advertised. 

"The FCC needs to account for the massive disparity in reported speeds and the real frustration of many New Yorkers, who are at a net loss all around when their internet service is slow, possibly paying for speeds that are not as advertised and losing out on their own productivity," Schumer said. 

The senator noted that the FCC does not verify the self-reported speeds it receives from providers. The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schumer contended that internet service providers have the ability to improve their delivery, but are delaying doing so because it is costly.

"It's just a lot easier for providers to not upgrade," Schumer said. 

By amNY Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

The highway redesign in Hunts Point is going Highway redesign in Hunts Point raises concern for community members
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
Enjoy the suspense and thrill of whale watching Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Taste bites from the city's acclaimed restaurants, meet Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
Andean bear cubs Brienne and Benny have made 2 rare Andean bear cubs debut at Queens Zoo
Aside from the Democratic presidential candidates' having a Can you spell these Democratic presidential candidates' names?