Poll shows that 97% of NYC renters are struggling to find housing

According to a newly released poll from SpareRoom, 97% of renters in NYC are struggling to find a place to live.

Most major US metro areas make it very difficult for renters looking for a new place caused by Demand vs supply. SpareRoom decided to check the poll on their app from 5,129 renters to see who are currently looking to move and are struggling to find somewhere, where 97% of New York City renters answered affirmatively.

When we look at New York, data has shown that there are 3.9 people interested in each listing on SpareRoom, an increase of 156% year-over-year.

“Pent up demand, following 18 months of lockdown, restrictions and uncertainty, is being released back into the market,” said SpareRoom director Matt Hutchinson. “That’s coinciding with people who moved home for lockdown starting to look for their own places again.”

New York wasn’t the city with the biggest rental demand, it appeared to be Miami, where 8.3 people interested in each listing on SpareRoom, up 204% YOY. Other high struggling cities are LA and San Francisco/Bay Area, which rose to 98%, and San Diego reached 99%.

