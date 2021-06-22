POLLS CLOSED: Vote counting set to begin for 2021 New York City primary elections

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Primary Day has come and gone with the polls officially closing at 9 p.m. on June 22.

New Yorkers had nine days for early voting, from June 12 to June 20, before polls opened Tuesday morning. According to the city’s Board of Elections, approximately 191,197 residents took advantage of early voting, which is just under 20% of the early turnout seen in the November 2020 presidential election in the five boroughs.

This election cycle marks the first time the city fully implemented ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank up to five candidates per office. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the first-choice votes, they win; but if no candidate earns more than 50% of the first-choice votes, the votes will be tallied in rounds.

At the end of each round, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated. If the eliminated candidate had been the first choice on a ballot, the vote then transfers to whoever was the second-choice on the ballot. The process continues until there are two candidates left. The candidate with the most votes is the winner.

With today’s ballots cast and early voting ballots to be counted, a winner for each primary race may not be determined. However, all eyes will be on the race for citywide offices such as mayor, comptroller and public advocate, in addition to the local races for City Council and borough president seats.

Stay up to date on the latest election results by following amNewYork Metro on Twitter @amNewYork.

And stay tuned to amNY tonight and in the days ahead for the latest developments in the primary races.