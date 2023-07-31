‘Running out of resources’: Pols rally at City Hall Park for federal aid toward migrant crisis

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A coalition of exasperated elected officials rallied at City Hall Park on Monday to federal demand aid as the flow of migrants continues to outpace city resources.

Led by Queens Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, the rally consisted of local politicians, faith leaders and unions, such as the Hotel Trade Council, coming together to make one citywide plea for relief.

“As I speak right now, hundreds of migrants are arriving just today,” Rajkumar said in the shadow of City Hall. “We take pride in New York City being a beacon of hope for all immigrants. But the influx of immigrants is so great that the city is running out of resources. New York City is being forced to reduce services for its people. Our city is at its breaking point. We are requesting help from the White House.”

This plea comes as the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown reached its capacity over the weekend, forcing newly arrived immigrants to sleep on the streets or inside of small buses parked outside of the premises — many of whom said they were left hungry and confused. According to the mayor’s press secretary, Fabien Levy, this is but the latest wave of arrivals, with more than 93,000 asylum-seekers having entered the Big Apple since last Spring.

With those nearly 100,000 migrants in mind, officials from the City Council to the State Senate say the city is at its breaking point.

“Why are we handling this crisis on our own?” Senator Joe Addabbo charged Monday. “Why isn’t the federal government giving us the assistance we need?”

Speakers at the rally called for President Joe Biden to initiate a state of emergency in New York City, while also urging the 46th president to expedite work permits for asylum-seekers, which lawmakers say would allow the new arrivals to provide for themselves and contribute to the economy. Officials also asked for those coming across the border to be welcomed across the country — not just in the Big Apple — but also for New York City to get more funding now that, Rajkumar said, the crisis has cost it more than $1 billion.

Monday’s appeal comes after 60 elected officials from across the five boroughs signed a letter addressed to the White House, in which they outlined the same four-point plan in hopes of receiving some support.

“We’re facing between now and the end of 2024 a cost of well over $4 billion at a very difficult time for New York City where we face very significant fiscal challenges coming out of the pandemic. We need help. We need help from the federal government,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said. “We are united in this demand across the city.”

Brandishing signs reading “Fix the Migrant Crisis!” and “Let them Work!” the group chanted in hopes of rousing a response from Washington D.C. Meanwhile, migrants continue to sleep outside of the Roosevelt Hotel as the city itself states it can no longer cope with the mass of humanity.

The White House press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.