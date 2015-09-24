That time Pope Francis met Bo and Sunny Obama

The presidential pups are #blessed.

As part of his whirlwind tour across Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Pope Francis made time to greet the furriest members of the First Family, Bo and Sunny Obama.

Pete Souza, Chief Official White House Photographer, posted a photo of the pope greeting the presidential pets on-leash as POTUS and FLOTUS looked on, seemingly in approval.

The photo, shared on Instagram, has already gained almost 14,000 likes in the 13 hours it has been on social media.

We’re expecting the Internet to fetch Pope and pup memes immediately.