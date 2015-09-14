Pope Francis visit security to include measures by ‘land, air and sea,’ de Blasio says

New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said there are “no credible threats” on Pope Francis’ vist to New York …

As New York City officials discussed their plans for security during Pope Francis’ visit later this month, Bratton said authorities are “constantly watching and scanning.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said security by “land, air and sea” will “involve many measures you can see, it will involve many measures you can’t see.” He cited the numerous law enforcement agencies that will work together to ensure the safety of residents and vistors during the pope’s historic visit, which coincides with UN General Assembly.

“No one is better at protection than the Secret Service,” he said. “No one is better at protection than the NYPD.”

Officials warned that access to the pope and the areas of his scheduled events will be restricted, and even anyone carrying tickets to events should be prepared for high security.

“Bring valid ID,” de Blasio warned.

Bratton said the event will be the largest security challenge the NYPD has ever faced, but that with the help of various agencies at the “federal, state and local level, I think we’re going to be in very good form.”