Port Authority condemns WTC BASE jumpers

Strong words for the four men charged with illegally BASE jumping from the 1WTC.

Joseph Dunne, the chief security officer for the Port Authority, had strong words for the four men charged with illegally BASE jumping from the 105-story 1 World Trade Center in September.

“The Port Authority joins the NYPD in condemning this lawless and selfish act that clearly endangered the public,” Dunne said in a statement yesterday.

A YouTube video shows two men jumping from the top of the tower and using parachutes to glide to the ground during the overnight stunt.

According to Dunne, one of the jumpers worked in construction at the World Trade Center and “violated the spirit of respect and reverence for this sacred site. The PAPD and NYPD will go to any length to bring those who defile the WTC site to justice.”

The arrests came after a 5½ month investigation, police said.