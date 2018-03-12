Suspicious powder at Brooklyn supreme court building was not toxic, officials say

First responders were called to 360 Adams St. around 11:45 a.m., police said.

Authorities investigating a suspicious powder at the Brooklyn supreme court building on Monday have deemed the substance nontoxic, according to police and fire officials.

First responders were called to 360 Adams St., which is the address for the Kings County Supreme Court, around 11:45 a.m. to investigate a suspicious white powder on the 11th floor, the officials said.

One person who came into contact with the powder was evaluated at the scene, according to an FDNY spokeswoman.

Officials who tested the powder said it was not toxic and the area was given the all-clear by police Monday afternoon, an NYPD spokeswoman said. It remains unclear what the white powder was made of.

The building was not evacuated during the incident, according to the FDNY spokeswoman.