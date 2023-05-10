President Biden touches down in NYC for first campaign fundraiser

Quantcast
President Joe Biden waves to spectators as he makes his way to the Upper East Side on May 10.
Photo by Dean Moses

President Joe Biden touched down in the Big Apple on Wednesday afternoon after spending the morning at SUNY Westchester Community College.

The first half of Biden’s trip was spent in Valhalla, N.Y., where he slammed House Republicans over their plan to lift the debt ceiling that would require spending cuts. The nation is at risk of default.

However, in the latter half of the day the commander-in-chief could be seen smiling and waving to spectators who had lined the street in hopes of getting a glimpse of the 46th president. The presidential motorcade went by 96 Street and Third Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. as Biden prepared to spend the second half of his New York trip on the Upper East Side for what CNBC reports as his first campaign fundraiser dinner at the home of former Blackstone executive Tony James–a gathering that is stated to cost donors $25,000 per person. This event will mark his first official event to raise funds for his reelection campaign, which he announced on April 25th.

While Biden will be dining on Fifth Avenue with potential campaign donors, demonstrators are set to protest outside of the Doris C Freedman Plaza, located on Fifth Avenue near 60th Street, calling for rapid climate action.

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

