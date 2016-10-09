Presidential debate: Trump, Clinton to face off in St. Louis

The second presidential debate on Sunday comes just two days after a 2005 video of Donald Trump speaking offensively about women came to light. Many politicians in both parties condemned Trump for the remarks.

The Republican nominee apologized in a video posted to his Facebook page on Saturday, but said the release of the tape was a “distraction from the important issues,” and switched the focus to his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“Bill Clinton has actually abused women and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims,” he said. “We will discuss this more in the coming days. See you at the debate on Sunday.”

The debate is expected to begin with questions about Trump’s comments. Here’s what to know so you don’t miss it.

Where: Washington University in St. Louis

When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Who: CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and ABC anchor Martha Raddatz will moderate the debate between Clinton and Trump.

Format: The second debate will have a town meeting format. Half of the questions will be from those in the audience and half will be from the moderators, the Commission on Presidential Debates said. The specific topics of the questions are not known, but the commission said they will be “topics of broad public interest as reflected in social media and other sources.”

Clinton and Trump will have two minutes to respond to each question, as well as an additional minute to answer any follow-up questions from the moderators.

The participants at the debate will be uncommitted voters selected by the Gallup Organization, the commission said.

How to watch: A number of networks will air the debate on television, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, and MSNBC. Some of them will also livestream the debate on their websites.

Additionally, Regal Cinemas will be streaming the debate at more than 200 theaters across the country. Tickets are free, but must be acquired at the box office. The Regal Union Square Stadium is the only participating theater in New York City.