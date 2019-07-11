The pride flag that was set on fire outside a Harlem gay bar earlier this week was being replaced Thursday evening.

This is the second time the rainbow flags outside Alibi Lounge on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, near West 139th Street, are being replaced in recent weeks after police said a 20-year-old Harlem man burned them.

Tyresse Singleton was arrested Tuesday after police released surveillance video of him lighting one of the flags on fire early Monday. On May 31, a camera also caught him burning two flags, on either side of the bar's entrance, police said. He was charged with arson and criminal mischief as a hate crime.

“Today, we will replace these rainbow pride flags for the last time!” State Sen. Brian A. Benjamin, who represents Harlem, said in a statement.

Benjamin condemned Singleton’s actions as “acts of cowardly hate” and said they won’t be tolerated in Harlem.

“We are glad that the suspect was apprehended and we stand with the Alibi Lounge and the LGBTQ community to say that we will not be moved and love will always conquer hate,” he said.

Benjamin was expected to be joined by other local officials and community leaders to replace the flag.