Millions of New Yorkers and international visitors are celebrating NYC Pride, WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising on Sunday afternoon.

Approximately 115,000 marchers (about 67,000 more than last year) and 100 colorful floats are making their way down Fifth Avenue, before passing by the historic Stonewall Inn and other LGBTQ landmarks.

An estimated 150,000 marchers flowed down Fifth Avenue Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the parade Sunday. An estimated 150,000 marchers and 450,000 spectators attended this year's parade.

Stonewall 50 celebrated in balloons Tthis year's march coincided with the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall riots and WorldPride 2019 being hosted by the city.

A motorcyclist celebrates Stonewall 50 A motorcycle commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

A bejeweled supporter waves A marcher with bejeweled glasses waves on Fifth Avenue.

A small dog wears Pride colors Ally Smith from Maspeth holds Lilly, a 13-year-old rescue Chorkie.

Motorcyclists flaunt rainbow gear Motorcycles decked out with rainbow-colored decorations roll along Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

Balloon rainbows float above the crowd The NYC Pride march featured more than 100 floats on Sunday, including strings of hundreds of balloons.

Pilobolus dancers march and dance Pilobolus dancers entertain the crowds during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

A marcher channels the Statue of Liberty One marcher represents Lady Liberty.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shows his support Gov. Andrew Cuomo marches in the Pride march on Sunday.

Joyful marchers smile for the camera Participants from all over the world march along Fifth Avenue during the Pride March Sunday.

Small supporters watch marchers pass by Isabella Hernandez, 4, Brooklyn watches along with hundreds of thousands of spectators that line Fifth Avenue.

Marchers remember Stonewall The march passed by the Stonewall Inn, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the modern gay rights movement started there.

Spectators keep cool with their rainbow fans Hundreds of thousands of spectators line Fifth Avenue during the NYC Pride March on Sunday.