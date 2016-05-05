Prisoner Layquan Johnson released by mistake, NYPD says

Layquan Johnson had been arrested in December for a non-fatal shooting, police said.

A prisoner was released by mistake on Tuesday, the NYPD said.

Layquan Johnson, 22, was released from Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. after providing the Department of Correction with false information, police said. Johnson had been arrested in December for a non-fatal shooting, cops said.

“Any erroneous release is unacceptable and this incident is under investigation,” a DOC spokesman said.

The captain who was involved in the release has been suspended, a law enforcement official said. The DOC is also improving its Correction Intelligence Bureau and reviewing its inmate custody management, the official said.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnson, whom they describe as 6-feet-3-inches and 220 pounds. They said he was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and light sneakers.