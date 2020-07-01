Protesters barricade themselves, paint over security cameras in ongoing #OccupyCityHall protest

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES

Protesters continued to call for change during and after the City voted to cut $1 billion from the budget, a decision that was criticized by protesters and police supporters.

The protesters reportedly human barricades around themselves, refusing to allow press inside, and had been getting violent with some members of the press. Many protesters were spotted climbing street posts and painting over security cameras and graffiti artists tagged the area with messages calling for police reform.