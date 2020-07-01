Quantcast
NewsPolice & Fire

Protesters barricade themselves, paint over security cameras in ongoing #OccupyCityHall protest

amNewYork
17 seconds ago
Photos by Dean Moses

BY DEAN MOSES

Protesters continued to call for change during and after the City voted to cut $1 billion from the budget, a decision that was criticized by protesters and police supporters.

The protesters reportedly human barricades around themselves, refusing to allow press inside, and had been getting violent with some members of the press. Many protesters were spotted climbing street posts and painting over security cameras and graffiti artists tagged the area with messages calling for police reform.

