Protesters rain on the NYC Pride Parade in memory of Donnell Rochester

The return of the NYC Pride Parade was brought to a screeching halt Sunday outside the Stonewall Inn.

Black Lives Matter and Trans Liberation activists interrupted the Pride Parade on June 26 in honor of Donnell Rochester, the 18-year-old killed by police in Baltimore on Feb. 19.

The protest leader, known as Qween Jean, galvanized spectators outside the Stonewall Inn, inviting them to hop the NYPD placed barricades. Jean spurred the group onward by calling on all those in the vicinity to fight for Queer, Black, Brown, and Transgender rights.

“We are going to continue to march, to meet here to rally to let our community know that Black Lives Matter. We are going to continue our march right here,” Jean said, proceeding to remove the barricade so that spectators could join their protest.

Several onlookers aided in the removal of the metal railings, pulling them into the roadway and drawing the ire of nearby officers who swiftly pushed the barricades back into place.

With the protesters, now in the path of the parade, stalled proceedings much to the chagrin of organizers. The group denounced event, stating that they believe the occasion should be used for protesting in place of a parade.

“Pride was a protest. Stonewall is the history and legacy of injustice. We are reclaiming our time today. We are reclaiming queer space today. We are reclaiming trans bodies today,” Jean said, continuing to prevent marchers from making their way back up toward West 8th Street.

After blocking the parade for about 15 minutes, the group broke off from to perform their own pride march downtown.