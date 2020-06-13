Quantcast
ManhattanNewsPolice & Fire

Protests continue in New York as marchers seek an end to criminal injustice

Todd Maisel
14 mins ago
About 500 protestors marched from Washington Square Park and other locations to Foley Square and then to Wall Street this Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Demonstrators continued marching through the city again on Saturday, screaming their disdain for the police and calling for the NYPD to be “defunded” in favor of other programs.

The protests are in their 17th day. The first took place on May 28 with several hundred in Union Square, and it quickly evolved into days of protests as the city joined the nationwide movement of protests stemming from the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

As a result of the outcry, legislation has passed in Albany that makes police officer records available, outlaws choke holds, creates special prosecutors in the event of abuse and proposes cuts in law enforcement budgets.

About 500 protestors marched from Washington Square Park and other locations to Foley Square and then to Wall Street this Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Groups marched through Union Square and Washington Square, through midtown and around the horn of Downtown Manhattan past the Hugh Carey Tunnel. None of the protestors attempted to stop traffic other than to continue their march and all were peaceful.

Marchers in groups of several hundred to more than a thousand continued throughout the city into the evening. Even as crowds thinned out, another 1000 people crossed the Brooklyn Bridge heading for Foley Square just about 5 p.m. Motorists slowed and honked in approval of the protestors who shouted back in approval.

About 500 protestors marched from Washington Square Park and other locations to Foley Square and then to Wall Street this Saturday afternoon. Here, they march on West Street. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
About 500 protestors marched from Washington Square Park and other locations to Foley Square and then to Wall Street this Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
About 500 protestors marched from Washington Square Park and other locations to Foley Square and then to Wall Street this Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Picture of George Floyd can be seen from roadway as protestors made way on walkway of Bklyn Bridge. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Nearly 1000 protestors make way across Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Protestors on Brooklyn Bridge walkway. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Protestors on Brooklyn Bridge walkway. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

 

