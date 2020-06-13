Protests continue in New York as marchers seek an end to criminal injustice

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Demonstrators continued marching through the city again on Saturday, screaming their disdain for the police and calling for the NYPD to be “defunded” in favor of other programs.

The protests are in their 17th day. The first took place on May 28 with several hundred in Union Square, and it quickly evolved into days of protests as the city joined the nationwide movement of protests stemming from the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

As a result of the outcry, legislation has passed in Albany that makes police officer records available, outlaws choke holds, creates special prosecutors in the event of abuse and proposes cuts in law enforcement budgets.

Groups marched through Union Square and Washington Square, through midtown and around the horn of Downtown Manhattan past the Hugh Carey Tunnel. None of the protestors attempted to stop traffic other than to continue their march and all were peaceful.

Marchers in groups of several hundred to more than a thousand continued throughout the city into the evening. Even as crowds thinned out, another 1000 people crossed the Brooklyn Bridge heading for Foley Square just about 5 p.m. Motorists slowed and honked in approval of the protestors who shouted back in approval.