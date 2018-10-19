News Proud Boys member arrested days after brawl outside Manhattan GOP club, NYPD says Police were still looking for 11 other people involved in the fight. Members of the Proud Boys group punched and kicked protesters on an Upper East Side street on Oct. 12, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated October 19, 2018 8:47 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police arrested an alleged member of the Proud Boys Thursday in connection with a brawl between the hate group and anti-fascist protesters in Manhattan, the NYPD said. Geoffrey Young, of New City, New York, is among the dozen people wanted after the fight near the Metropolitan Republican Club on the Upper East Side on Oct. 12. The 38-year-old was charged with attempted assault and rioting. Police were still looking for at least 11 other people involved in the brawl. The fight broke out after an event at the club featuring Gavin McInnes, the leader of the males-only group, which has been designated a hate group by Southern Poverty Law Center. Several masked protesters went after Proud Boys members as they were being escorted by police near Park Avenue, and a bottle was thrown, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. A few blocks away, another skirmish between protesters and Proud Boys broke out over an alleged backpack theft. Video from the first altercation shows several Proud Boys punching and kicking a protester lying on the ground in the fetal position as the group yelled slurs. Three of the protesters were arrested shortly after the fight, but no Proud Boys were initially arrested, sparking outrage from some city officials. “The arrest of Proud Boy Geoffrey Young is a positive step in the aftermath of the unacceptable violence outside of the Metropolitan Republican Club,” Councilman Keith Powers, whose district includes the club, said Thursday night. “I look forward to seeing more arrests made from last Friday’s hateful attacks.” With Lauren Cook By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Who are the Proud Boys? The UES brawl, explainedThe group describes itself as a men-only fraternal organization that bucks "politically correct culture" and extols violence as a core principle. Suspects sought in 'Proud Boys' melee with protestersElected officials have called for the arrests of members of the hate group. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.