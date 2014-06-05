Puerto Rican Day Parade revamps celebration to emphasize culture

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns this Sunday with a few changes in store.

The revamped march, now in its 57th year, promises to focus less on corporate sponsors and more on Puerto Rican heritage, according to board chair Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez.

Updates include a new mandate that all floats have a cultural theme, in response to criticism that past floats were too commercialized.

The parade organizers have also increased student scholarship award money from $10,000 to $30,000 and will hold a food drive to benefit needy families.

These changes are the result of an effort to incorporate “more of a community feel, bringing in many more voices, introducing innovation and championing critical causes,” Cortés- Vázquez said in a statement.

Behind the scenes there have been changes, too, after a recent investigation by the state attorney general’s office uncovered years of mismanagement of parade funds and resulted in the removal of several longtime board members in February.

Cortés-Vázquez predicted that this year’s parade will not only attract the city’s Puerto Rican community, which 2010 U.S. Census figures put at more than 720,000 — the largest Puerto Rican population outside of Puerto Rico — but also New Yorkers of all backgrounds.

“The work we have done has truly been a rescue mission for this long-standing, beloved and iconic cultural institution,” Cortés- Vázquez said in a statement.

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito will lead 10,000 marchers as the grand marshals for the parade, which runs up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street.

WHEN

Sunday at 11 a.m.

WHERE

Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street

2014 HONOREES

Grand Marshals: Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito

Queen: Rosie Perez

King: Rene Perez Joglar

Madrina: Lauren Velez

Padrino: Polita Vega

Lifetime Achievement Award: Miriam Colon

Rising Star: Jorge Vega

Ambassadors: Luis Fonsi, Frankie Negron, Jorge Viera, Jorge Ramos, Yolandita Monge, George Lamond