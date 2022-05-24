BREAKING: Q train murder suspect expected to turn himself in soon, according to police sources

The suspect in Sunday’s Q train murder on the Manhattan Bridge approaching Chinatown is expected to turn himself in Tuesday, law enforcement sources told amNewYork Metro.

Police identified the man as Andrew Abdullah, who they believe fatally shot a fellow subway rider on Sunday.

According to sources familiar with the case, Abdullah is expected to surrender at the 5th Precinct in Chinatown within the next couple of hours.

The Brooklynite allegedly shot Park Slope resident Daniel Enriquez in the chest while they were heading over the Manhattan Bridge toward Canal Street station on the morning of May 22.

Do you know where Andrew Abdullah is? He's wanted for shooting a fellow New Yorker in the chest on Sunday, May 22nd, causing the victim's death, while on a "Q" train in Manhattan. If you have ANY information on Andrew, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/NAKrsRHDMM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 24, 2022

Abdullah then allegedly fled out of the Chinatown stop and remained at large for two days.

An NYPD press representative did not provide an age for Abdullah or where in Brooklyn he lived.

The train operator, police, and paramedics tried to save Enriquez but he died from his wounds.

Witnesses told police that the attacker opened fire at Enriquez unprovoked after pacing up and down the last train car, and Transit Bureau Chief Jason Wilcox slammed the act as “senseless and cruel” Monday.

The 48-year-old Goldman Sachs employee had been en route to brunch and took the train to avoid Uber’s steep prices, according to reports.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.