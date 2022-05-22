Queens burglar allegedly knifed man to death during break-in, reports say

Detectives booked a Queens burglar in connection to a deadly early-morning stabbing on Sunday.

Yang Zhang, 35, of 147th Street in Flushing, Queens faces second-degree murder, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with the death of Yat Wong, 41.

Wong was found stabbed multiple times inside his residence on the 132-00 block of 57th Road in Flushing at about 2:11 a.m. on May 22.

Officers from the 109th Precinct made the discovery while responding to a reported assault. EMS units also arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

According to WABC-TV, Zhang allegedly broke into the residence through the second-floor balcony. Wong apparently woke up to find Zhang, who then allegedly stabbed him.

Police sources could not immediately confirm this report.