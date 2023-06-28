Queens burglars make off with truck, use it as battering-ram to steal ATM Machines: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is searching for a pair of heavy-handed thieves in Queens responsible for stealing a vehicle and using it to take ATM machines.

According to police, the burglary pattern began last month in Glendale, within the confines of the 112th Precinct. A 33-year-old reportedly parked his 2003 white Ford F250 in front of 75-09 Woodhaven Blvd, by Home Depot, on May 13 at around 3 p.m. When the owner went to retrieve his vehicle on May 16, he discovered it had been stolen. NYPD sources state they are still investigating how exactly it was taken.

Police believe the suspects used the vehicle at around 4:35 a.m. on May 20 to ram into a restaurant at 168-22 Union Turnpike in Hillcrest in order to steal an ATM machine. The suspects backed the Ford into the storefront, shattering the windows. Once inside they removed the ATM machine, making off with the device that contained approximately $4,600. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police say the pair struck once more on June 20 within the confines of the 105th Precinct, again using the Ford they jacked in May. This time the pair reversed the truck into an ATM outside a gas station at 252-02 Union Turnpike in Glen Oaks at around 5:30 a.m. while it was still open to customers. The crooks got the ATM machine, which contained $2,400. Nobody was reported injured in the dramatic robbery.

Police have released a photo of one of the two suspects as well as the vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.