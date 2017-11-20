A man pretending to deliver a package tried to break into a Queens home and shot at the victim with an unknown weapon Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, went up to the door of the home on 197th Street, as two other men hid behind a fence at about 2:40 p.m., cops said.

The suspect at the door told a 12-year-old boy that he had a package. The boy’s father then came to the door, and the suspect tried to push his way inside, according to police.

The owner of the home fought back and pushed the suspect outside, video of the encounter shows. The man and one of his accomplices then fired at the owner, possibly with BB or pellet guns.

The victim was struck once in the leg. He was treated and released at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored Nissan Maxima with South Dakota license plates, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.