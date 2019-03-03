An 8-year-old boy died and several others were injured when a fire caused by a candle broke out on the second floor of a Queens home early Sunday, officials said.

The blaze first broke out just before 2:30 a.m. in a private home on 160th Street near 140th Avenue in Springfield Gardens, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The fire was under control an hour later. Six people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries and the boy, who police identified later as Tighani Jones, was found unresponsive and unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokeswoman and police said.

A total of 60 firefighters from 12 units responded to the blaze.

The fatal blaze was considered to be accidental in nature, according to the FDNY. There was a smoke alarm in the home, but it was not working, according to the fire department.