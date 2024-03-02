Queens restaurant shooting leaves two men wounded, woman injured by fleeing patrons: cops

The Anemos restaurant in Astoria, Queens, where police said three people were injured in a shooting on March 2, 2024.

Gunfire erupted at a Queens restaurant early on Saturday morning, leaving two men wounded and a woman injured after being trampled by guests as they ran for their lives, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the bullets rang out at about 3:50 a.m. on March 2 inside the Anemos restaurant, located at 41-15 34th Ave. in Astoria.

Officers from the 114th Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call about the shooting. When they arrived, authorities said, they found one of the shooting victims — a 33-year-old man shot in the left leg — and a 27-year-old woman who suffered injuries to both legs.

Police subsequently learned that the woman sustained her injuries by people fleeing the location as the shots rang out.

EMS rushed both individuals to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

A short time later, at about 4 a.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man arrived at Elmhurst Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police said he told officials he suffered the wound during the restaurant shooting; he is now listed in stable condition.

Police are still working to piece together the circumstances leading up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made, and law enforcement sources have yet to provide a suspect’s description.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 25, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 114th Precinct had registered just one shooting so far in 2024, down from the three reported at the same point last year.