The Queens District Attorney's office is offering people who've failed to appear in court for a low-level summons the chance to clear their names.

On Saturday, a "Second Chance" event which will give people the opportunity to have warrants dismissed that were issued for missing court appearances related to certain summonses.

Anyone looking to have a warrant resolved are asked to visit The Universal Church at 68-03 Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only summonses for low-level offenses such as disorderly conduct, littering, loitering, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk and unlawful possession of marijuana will qualify.

Warrants for summonses including felonies or misdemeanors, building or fire codes, child support warrants and civil court summonses cannot be handled during the event, according to the DA's office. Free legal assistance from the Legal Aid Society will also be available Saturday. Those seeking free legal aid for warrants that do not qualify will not be arrested.

Interested parties will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis and must bring identification. Immigration status will not prevent someone from having the warrant resolved.