Cops cuff Queens teen for Far Rockaway subway shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

A Queens teenager accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy on board an A train Friday afternoon has been apprehended, police reported.

Keyondre Russell of Far Rockaway, Queens was led by detectives out of the 101st Precinct in handcuffs on Oct. 15 for allegedly killing Jayjon Burnett near the Mott Avenue station on the afternoon of Oct. 14.

According to police, Burnett, also of Queens, was shot once in the chest at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 14 as he rode a Far Rockaway-bound A train. The shot reportedly rang out after a verbal dispute.

NYPD sources say a fellow passenger pulled Burnett from the train and onto the platform after it had rolled into the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station, where transit officers attempted to resuscitate the teen.

EMS rushed Burnett to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said he was pronounced dead at less than an hour later. Burnett became the eighth person slain in the city’s transit system this year. NYPD sources tell amNewYork Metro that they have worked diligently to make arrests, having now cuffed a suspect in each of the 8 cases.

As for Russell, he remained silent as he faced a legion of press cameras and was placed into the back of an unmarked police vehicle.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation; however, a source close to the case reports that potential ties to gang activity are being examined.

Russell was officially charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.