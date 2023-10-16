Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police in Queens are looking for the suspect who stabbed a 17-year-old boy steps away from a court house on Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 8:50 a.m. on Oct. 16 in front of an apartment house at 88-49 148th St. in Jamaica, across the street from the Queens Supreme Court building.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to the incident along with EMS units. They determined that the victim had suffered three puncture wounds to the side of his neck, according to police sources.

EMS rushed the teenager to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

The motive for the assault remains unknown and under investigation. Police described the suspect as males standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 103rd Precinct has seen an uptick in felony assaults so far in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. Through Oct. 15, the command tallied 515 assaults, up 7.7% from the 478 recorded at the same point in 2022.