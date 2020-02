Superstorm Sandy repairs on the R train tunnel will be finished earlier than expected, according to an MTA official. Repairs …

Repairs on the Montague tunnel, which carries the R train between Manhattan and Brooklyn, were expected to be finished in October, but the work is ahead of schedule, John O’Grady of NYC Transit told the MTA board earlier this week.

The tunnel has been closed since August.