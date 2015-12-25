Rafael Herrera identified as suspect in Christmas Day shooting that left woman wounded, NYPD says

The NYPD says the shooting followed a domestic dispute.

Police say they are hunting for an armed suspect who shot and wounded a woman following a domestic dispute on Christmas morning in the Bronx.

Rafael Herrera, 37, shot the woman in the arm and neck at a home near East 220th Street and Paulding Avenue about 9:54 a.m., police said. At least four children were in the residence at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed.

Police declined to describe the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Police described Herrera as 5-foot-8-inches, and wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by text-messaging tips to 274637 and entering TIP577