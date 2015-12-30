Raheen Reid stalked girl at Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn twice, police say

The suspect stalked the victim twice at the Atlantic Avenue station, cops said.

A 29-year-old Brooklyn man was charged on Wednesday with stalking and grabbing a teen girl at the Atlantic Avenue station in Brooklyn twice earlier this month, authorities said.

Raheen Reid was held in lieu of $3,000 and charged with several offenses, including third-degree attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.

Reid allegedly first grabbed the girl on the platform of the southbound No. 2/3 train on Dec. 9 at 8:15 a.m. He told her that he would be her “new brother,” according to the criminal complaint, and grabbed her arm.

The girl then started screaming, and a bystander intervened, according to the complaint.

Reid then struck again, approaching the same girl on the same platform six days later, according to court records. This time, the girl spotted him and started to walk away, but he allegedly followed her onto the mezzanine and through the turnstile.

The victim was able to get a photo of Reid before he fled, cops said.