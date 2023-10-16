Rangers, Ryan Lindgren Injury Update – Star defenseman returns to lineup after 1-game absence

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers received good news ahead of their home opener Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

Top defenseman Ryan Lindgren has been seen on the ice during warmups and is expected to play in front of the home crowd after missing Saturday’s contest against Columbus with an upper-body injury. Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette announced that Lindgren would be a game-time decision ahead of the matchup, but it looks like the former Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award winner from last year is a full-go.

Tuesday’s news is a welcome sign for the Blueshirts who have struggled without their top defenseman over the years. New York is just 47-52-17 when Lindgren does not play in games. He missed 19 of them last year due to several different injuries. The Blueshirts lost 5-3 to Columbus without Lindgren in the lineup on Saturday.

With New York’s top pairing back together again, Zac Jones will appear to be the healthy scratch ahead of Tuesday’s contest against Arizona, although he is also warming up with the team.

Puck drop from Madison Square Garden between the Rangers and Coyotes is set for 7:00 pm – ET.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.

