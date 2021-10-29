Rapper Fetty Wap among six cuffed for possessing and selling drugs across Long Island and New Jersey

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Rapper Fetty Wap is among six who were arrested for conspiring to sell and possess drugs throughout Long Island and New Jersey, prosecutors announced Friday.

The 30-year-old New Jersey rapper, whose legal name is William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested alongside 23-year-old Anthony Cyntje (of New Jersey), 47-year-old Anthony Leonardi (Coram, NY), 26-year-old Robert Leonardi (Pennsylvania), 26-year-old Brian Sullivan (Lake Grove, New York), and 26-year-old Kavaughn L. “KV” Wiggins (Coram, New York).

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” stated United States Breon Attorney Peace. “We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence.” Peace thanked the United States Postal Inspection Service for its assistance during the investigation.

According to court documents and proceedings, from June 2019 through June 2020, the defendants distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl across Long Island and New Jersey, which they allegedly obtained through the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the controlled substances across the country to Suffolk County, where they were stored. The drugs were then allegedly distributed to dealers who sold the controlled substances.

Five of the defendants allegedly used firearms to protect their drug organizations and distribution chain, which landed them with gun charges as well. Both Anthony and Robert Leonardi, alongside Sullivan and Wiggins, allegedly participated in the purchase and transport of the drugs from the West Coast to the East Coast, where they were processed, stored, and ultimately resold. Maxwell was an alleged kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization

and Cyntje, who is a corrections officer in NJ, transported kilograms of cocaine from Long Island to New Jersey.

Search warrants allegedly found and recovered approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

Sullivan was arrested on Sept. 30, arraigned and detained pending trial. Anthony Leonardi and Cyntje were arrested on Oct. 13 and arraigned, and both were detained pending trial. Robert Leonardi was also arrested on Oct. 13 in Pennsylvania and arraigned and detained pending trial. Wiggins was arrested on Oct. 27 and arraigned, while Maxwell was arrested at Citi Field on Oct. 28 and is expected to be arraigned on Oct. 29.

If convicted, all six defendants face a maximum of life imprisonment.