Boomers and Gen Xers want strong rent stabilization laws

June 4, 2015
The report urged lawmakers to strengthen rent-stabilization laws.

A survey released Wednesday said 76% of New Yorkers aged 35-69 support stronger laws to preserve rent-stabilized apartments.

The AARP survey asked 800 New York residents whether they believed “New York City and New York State elected officials should support rent stabilization,” of which 58% said they “strongly agree” and 18% said they “somewhat agree.” The study also found 61% are at least “somewhat worried” about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.

Despite seeing an increase in rent-stabilized apartments over the past two years, New York state director for AARP Beth Finkel said that stronger laws are needed to ensure that the city’s nearly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments don’t disappear.

The report also urged lawmakers to strengthen rent-stabilization laws by raising the threshold for exiting rent stabilization, enforcing laws to protect tenants, reducing the vacancy allowance and making improvement-based rent increases temporary.

In the weeks leading up to the June 15 expiration date of the current rent-stabilization laws, affordable housing advocates have called on lawmakers to make these changes and to close the loopholes used to remove rent stabilization.

