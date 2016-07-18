Republican National Convention 2016: Rudy Giuliani, former NYC mayor, gives enthusiastic speech

The former mayor spoke passionately about his support for law enforcement and Donald Trump.

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani told a welcoming crowd at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday night that Donald Trump will be a leader like him.

“What I did for New York, Donald Trump will do for America,” he proclaimed, referring to the city’s shift from being riddled with crime to becoming one of the safest large cities in the country.

The former mayor spoke enthusiastically about his confidence in Trump, support for law enforcement in America and his disappointment in Hillary Clinton.

He praised police officers across the country, bringing attention to the recent killing of three officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“When they come to save your life, they don’t ask if you’re black or white,” he said. “They just come to save you.”

Giuliani loudly told the crowd that it is time to “make American one again.”

“What happened to there is no black America, there is no white America, there is just one America?” he asked. “What happened to it?”

Giuliani said he was “sick of the defamation of Donald Trump by the media and the Clinton campaign,” and spoke of how Trump showed support for New York when it suffered from tragedy.

Shifting to Trump’s opponent, Giuliani said Clinton’s experience is why “she should not be president of the United States,” and said the country needs a change from the Obama-Clinton years.

“Donald Trump is the agent of change, and he will be the leader of the change we need,” he said.