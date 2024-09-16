Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

There’s a presidential election in November. Are you registered to vote? If not, here is your reminder to do so before the deadline approaches.

Eligible New Yorkers have until Saturday, Oct. 26, to register to vote in the general election on Nov. 5.

Oct. 26 also marks the start of early voting, which runs daily through Nov. 3. New Yorkers can find their early voting site and hours online at findmypollsite.vote.nyc.

NYS voter registration requirements

To register to vote in the Empire State, New Yorkers must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be at least 18 years old

Be a resident of NYS and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election

Not be in prison for a felony conviction

Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

New Yorkers can register to vote online, in person or by mail. Anyone who is not sure of their registration status can check it online at elections.ny.gov. Here, registered voters can also make changes to their registration, including changes to personal information and even party enrollment.

Americans across the country will rally their communities to register in recognition of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 17.

“National Voter Registration Day is an important opportunity to foster engagement in our democracy,” Hochul said. “Our democratic institutions are only as strong as the voters who participate in them, and I encourage every eligible New Yorker to make their voice heard.”

Congress Member Dan Goldman agreed, and underscored the importance of voting in America.

“When we exercise our right to vote, we ensure ourselves a voice in the decisions made in and for our communities,” he said. “The right to vote is the right from which every other right flows – that truth could not be more evident as this year comes to a close. I encourage all Americans to ensure that they are registered to vote so that they are prepared to do so come November.”

What is at stake on Election Day: Nov. 5?

Americans will vote this year to determine the next president of the United States. After a heated 90-minute debate on Sept. 10 between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, voters across the nation will decide who the next president will be.

But city and state elections are important, too, civics leaders say.

Jeff Wice, an adjunct professor and director of the New York Elections, Census and Redistricting Institute at New York Law School in Tribeca, said New York has low voter turnout rates, though they are usually higher in presidential election years. He added that this year’s elections “are the most important in decades” because it could determine the outcome in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Depending on where you live in New York, your vote may help decide the future control of the U.S. House,” he said. “A handful of races may decide whether the House goes Republican or Democratic.”

Wice emphasized that there are pivotal races in Long Island, the Hudson Valley and central New York state.

National Voter Registration Day events in NYC

New Yorkers who want to party and celebrate voting can do so at many exciting events in NYC on Sept. 17. Attendees will have the opportunity to register to vote at these events:

WHERE: Abolitionist Place, 110 Willoughby St. Brooklyn

WHEN: Sept. 17; 5 to 8 p.m.

The Downtown Brooklyn Partnership will host this non-partisan outdoor celebration of voter participation featuring music and giveaways, including T-shirts and gift cards, as it raises awareness about voter registration and the election process.

“The goal for Dancing for Democracy is to create a fun, welcoming environment for our community to come together and learn about voter registration and the election process, while also letting loose and celebrating democracy,” Regina Myer, president of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, said. “Appropriately staged at Abolitionist Place, with civic-themed activities, a voter registration station, free giveaways and a bustling dance floor, Dancing for Democracy is civic-duty done the Brooklyn way.”

WHERE: New York Aquarium; 602 Surf Ave., Brooklyn

WHEN: Sept. 17, 2 to 6 p.m.

Say hello to some interesting aquatic wildlife after registering to vote. The aquarium is home to sharks, penguins and an array of exotic fish. NYC Votes is partnering with TurboVote, an online platform that helps people register to vote, on this event.

WHERE: Fordham Plaza; the Bronx

WHEN: Sept. 17; 2 to 6 p.m.

Head to the Fordham Plaza for this event that will help you get all the information you need to cast your ballot this fall. NYC Votes is partnering with TurboVote, an online platform that helps people register to vote, on this event.

WHERE: 41 Seaver Way, Queens

WHEN: Sept. 17; three time slots: 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

The same day, the event will also take place at the Citi Field Concourse, 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. NYC Votes is partnering with TurboVote, an online platform that helps people register to vote, on this event.