Residents near Chelsea bombing offered free night at Standard High Line hotel

The guests will also get a $150 credit to the hotel’s restaurant.

The Standard High Line is offering one free night to residents of 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues following Saturday’s bombing in Chelsea. Photo Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Frederic J. Brown

The Standard High Line hotel is offering Chelsea residents who live near the site of Saturday’s bombing a special offer.

Residents of 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues who can provide proof of residence can have a free night Sunday at the hotel, located at 848 Washington St.

The guests will also get a free dinner, up to $150, at the hotel’s restaurant, the Standard Grill, and two tickets to nearby Standard Beer Garden.

“We try to be as neighborly as possible,” an employee at the hotel said. “People need help.”