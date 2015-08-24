Resorts World Casino bus crashes into building; 6 hospitalized, FDNY says

Six people were hospitalized for undisclosed injuries, the FDNY said.

A bus crashed into a Queens building Monday afternoon, taking out a huge chunk of the mixed-used property and injuring several people, the FDNY said.

The red bus, which was contracted by Resorts World Casino, crashed into the two-story building at the northwest corner of 63rd Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard around 2:24 pm.

The crash was so powerful, that it created a gash in the first and second floor, according to eyewitnesses who took photos of the accident.

Six people were hospitalized for undisclosed injuries, while two other victims refused medical treatment, according to an FDNY spokesman. It was not clear how many of the victims were inside the bus, inside the building, or on the street, firefighters said.

A spokeswoman for Resorts World Casino said it was unknown if the passengers were headed to the Jamaica racino, but the company was cooperating with the investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by today’s bus accident,” Resorts World said in a statement.

Trans Express Inc., the company that operates the bus, said it was still piecing together information about the crash but was cooperating with the investigation.