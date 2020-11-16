Responsible AI and why it matters | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. join NYU Tandon’s Center for Responsible AI for a thought-provoking free webinar about the growing impacts of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

Underlying structural inequities and pervasive biases often surface in the data sets that train AI systems. This can determine how data-driven and automated decisions unfairly funnel access to opportunity — and outcomes — in medicine, employment, education, and the law.

To examine this challenge and contribute towards creative solutions with participants, the Center for Responsible AI will discuss the current state of the field, legislation in the pipeline, and emerging public education efforts. With an emphasis on AI in hiring and employment, the session will identify what “responsible AI” can look like, and include:

the risks of introducing, and then normalizing, new barriers

how to move beyond harm mitigation to achieve “human-aware and trustworthy” systems

new research, standards, and tools (from technical advances and shifts in business practices to better audit mechanisms)

Moderator:

Steven Kuyan Director, Center for Responsible AI @ NYU Director of Entrepreneurship, NYU Tandon and Managing Director, NYU Tandon Future Labs

Speakers:

Julia Stoyanovich Director, Center for Responsible AI @ NYU Assistant Professor, NYU Tandon and the Center for Data Science at NYU

Stefaan Verhulst

Co-Founder and Chief Research and Development Officer of the Governance Laboratory @NYU

Eric Corbett

Affiliate, Center for Responsible AI

Smart Cities Postdoctoral Associate, NYU CUSP

Robust participation invited! Help create a future in which responsible AI is the only AI.

Presented by NYU Tandon

