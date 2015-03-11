Riders Alliance wants C train riders to voice concerns in online petition

C train riders have been posting ideas online on how to make the subway line less of a nightmare ride.The …

C train riders have been posting ideas online on how to make the subway line less of a nightmare ride.

The Riders Alliance’s petition already mustered more than 1,000 signatures from straphangers, elected officials and others after the website launched recently . The group also has been encouraging straphangers to share their gripes on Twitter with the hashtag #IWanttoC.

“The delays on the train make the platforms so crowded that my morning ritual is to compete with other passengers to make it inside the already packed train,” Riders Alliance member Shannon Christian said in a statement.

Last year, the alliance and state Sen. Dan Squadron requested the MTA to conduct a Full Line Review study of the C and A line. The transit agency will release the results of the study later in 2015.