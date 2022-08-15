Another Rikers Island inmate dies in 12th citywide custody death this year

It happened again: Yet another Rikers Island inmate died Monday morning, apparently in a suicide, according to published reports.

The death marked the 12th fatality in Corrections Department custody reported so far in 2022 — 11 of which have occurred on the embattled penal island.

The latest dead inmate was found dead at the Eric M. Taylor Center just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Citing Fire Department sources, the New York Post reported that the individual — a man in his 60s previously charged with rape — was found in the shower with a sheet wrapped around his neck. The wounds he suffered appeared to be self-inflicted.

Although FDNY EMTs attempted to revive the man, the Post reported that he went into cardiac arrest, and died a short time later.

The Corrections Department neither confirmed nor denied the details in the Post report, only noting that the cause of the inmate’s death remains under investigation. His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The inmate’s identity was withheld by the Corrections Department, pending family notification.

Corrections Commissioner Louis A. Molina offered a somber statement similar to those he made after previous Rikers Island inmate deaths.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of this person in custody,” Molina said. “We will conduct a preliminary internal review to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.”

The 11 Rikers Island inmate deaths this year comes on the heels of 16 other in-custody fatalities there in 2021, and amid calls that the island be shut down, its inmates relocated to community-based jails, sooner than the planned 2026 closure.

Deplorable and inhumane conditions for both inmates and corrections officers at Rikers forced the city to agree to a federally-approved reform plan earlier this year. Still, as recently as last month, two City Council members who visited the facility during a heat wave called it a “hellhole,” as inmates and guards endured a lack of air conditioning and other proper accommodations to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Monday’s death prompted stern reaction from the Freedom Agenda, a criminal justice advocacy group calling for Rikers Island’s closure. Tamara Carter, whose son Brandon Rodriguez died on Rikers Island last year, excoriated the Corrections Department for the latest fatality.

“To find out not even after a week of the first anniversary of my son’s death that someone else has died in a shower cell is heartbreaking. Have they learned nothing?” Carter said. “They’re showing us they don’t care about the 27 lives lost before today. This saddens me to the core. How can we start to heal when the deaths continue?”

The incident, like all in-custody deaths, will be investigated by the state Attorney General’s office and the city Department of Investigation.