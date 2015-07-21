Rizzoli to reopen Monday with newly designed Broadway location

The next chapter for Rizzoli Bookstore is about to begin.The nearly half-century old establishment will open its new store at …

The next chapter for Rizzoli Bookstore is about to begin.

The nearly half-century old establishment will open its new store at 1133 Broadway on Monday, more than a year after it shut its doors at 31 W. 57th Street. The 5,000-square foot store, which will be open seven days a week, will showcase a one of a kind design that celebrates Rizzoli’s history.

It includes an 18-foot tall by 34-foot wide glass facade, 18-feet ceilings and a peaked skylight. The cherry wood bookcases and grand brass and iron chandeliers from the 57th Street location, which closed in April 2014 because of a high rise development, will be moving to the new spot.

Fornasetti Milano designed a wallpaper for the new store that has images of Italian cities, Zodiac figures and hot air balloons.