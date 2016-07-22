RNC 2016: Bernie Sanders rips apart Donald Trump’s speech on Twitter

While Donald Trump delivered his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland Thursday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders took the presidential hopeful to task on Twitter.

Sanders live-tweeted Trump’s speech, using the hashtag #RNCwithBernie to lambaste the Republican presidential nominee on everything from health care to the economy.

Though Trump has, on several occasions, suggested that Sanders supporters would rather vote for him than presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the Vermont senator wasted no time in refuting Trump’s claim.

“Those who voted for me will not support Trump who has made bigotry and divisiveness the cornerstone of his campaign. ‪#RNCwithBernie,” Sanders tweeted.

Throughout the speech, Sanders pointed out where he thought Trump was wrong and called him a hypocrite.

“What a hypocrite! If Trump wants to “fix” trade he can start by making his products in the US, not low-wage countries abroad. ‪#RNCwithBernie,” he tweeted.

Sanders didn’t hold back on anything, going as far as to ask whether Trump was “running for president or dictator?”

“Trump: ‘I alone can fix this.’ Maybe he doesn’t understand that a president has to work with Congress. ‪#RNCwithBernie,” he tweeted.

Democrats will converge on Philadelphia next week for the Democratic National Convention, which runs from July 25 through July 28.

Sanders, who lost the Democratic primary to Clinton, is expected to speak at the convention, where she is expected to be formally nominated.