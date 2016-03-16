Rodeway Inn hotel employees on UWS pistol whipped, robbed

The suspects stole cellphones and wallets from the employees and fled.

A trio of Upper West Side hotel employees were pistol whipped and robbed yesterday morning by two men in masks, police said.

Gun in hand, the bandits walked into the Rodeway Inn on 71st Street near Central Park West just after 8 a.m. They quickly pistol whipped the workers and demanded the combination to the hotel’s safe.

They then grabbed the cellphones and wallets from the employees and fled. It wasn’t immediately clear if they managed to take any cash from the safe.

The employees were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center suffering from minor head injuries.