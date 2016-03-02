Ronald Thompson, homeless customer, slashed Bronx Dunkin Donuts worker in face: NYPD

The homeless customer slashed him after being asked to leave.

A Bronx Dunkin Donuts employee was slashed in the face by a homeless customer after the man was asked to leave early Wednesday, police said.

Ronald Thompson, 31, was initially asked to leave the East Kingsbridge Road shop by the manager and co-owner after he was found sleeping there, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said, speaking at an unrelated news conference.

He did, but came back about 10 minutes later, Boyce said.

Thompson allegedly walked up to the drive through window at about 5:45 a.m. and, when the woman opened it, reached in and slashed her in the face.

He then threw the razor and ran, Boyce said. But Thompson didn’t get far — he was arrested about a block and a half later.

“We would encourage anybody in the restaurant business at all, commercial locations, to immediately call police if you have this issue and not to address this person by yourselves,” Boyce said.

Thompson, who has been arrested 30 times before, was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and assault as a misdemeanor, police said.

Attorney information for Thompson was not immediately available.