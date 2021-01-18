Roosevelt Island Library to become rapid COVID-19 testing site | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A pop-up rapid COVID-19 testing site is coming to Roosevelt Island starting Wednesday, Jan. 20. at 9 a.m.

The site will be housed in the former home of the Roosevelt Island Library, at 524 Main Street, and will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The site will be able to test up to 500 people a day and will offer pre-registration for rapid tests and accept walk-ins.

“Our mission has and continues to be providing innovative services that enhance the island’s community. With the help of partners like David Kramer of Hudson Related Companies and Swift Emergency Care Testing, we’re doing just that,” said Shelton J. Haynes, Acting President and CEO of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation. “To be the first, in this network of COVID-19 rapid testing sites that will reach across the state, brings us immense pride and hope for a safe reopening of our neighborhood and beyond in accordance with the state’s health guidelines.”

The site currently the only place to receive a COVID-19 test on the island, according to a spokesperson from RIOC, and it is unclear if the site will offer COVID-19 vaccines in the future.