Ruan Wen Hui beaten to death in the East Village, cops looking for suspect

Ruan Wen Hui was attacked about one block from his home.

Police are searching for a young man who allegedly beat a 68-year-old man to death in the East Village over the weekend.

Ruan Wen Hui was walking down East Sixth Street near Avenue D at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday when a man started yelling at him and then threw him up against a wall, police said.

Hui fell down and the suspect, a man in his 20s, allegedly started kicking and punching the older man. Police said it does not appear the two knew each other.

Hui, who was attacked about one block from his home, was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he died Saturday, police said.