New York City’s Russian Consulate building was splattered with red paint overnight in an act of vandalism, police say.

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call at the Consulate building, located at 9 East 91st Street on the Upper East Side, at 1:37 a.m. on Sept. 30. Upon their arrival, officers found that the building’s facade had been doused in red paint.

A spokesperson from the NYPD stated that the incident is being investigated as a possible bias.

At this time, police could not provide a description of a potential suspect or suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The vandalism occurred after it was announced that Vladimir Putin would be annexing occupied Ukrainian territory.