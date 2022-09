Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York City’s Russian Consulate building was splattered with red paint overnight in an act of vandalism, police say.

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call at the Consulate building, located at 9 East 91st Street on the Upper East Side, at 1:37 a.m. on Sept. 30. Upon their arrival, officers found that the building’s facade had been doused in red paint.

A spokesperson from the NYPD stated that the incident is being investigated as a possible bias.

At this time, police could not provide a description of a potential suspect or suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The vandalism occurred after it was announced that Vladimir Putin would be annexing occupied Ukrainian territory.